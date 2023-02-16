 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ankit Metal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.17 crore, up 32.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ankit Metal and Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 197.17 crore in December 2022 up 32.05% from Rs. 149.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.15 crore in December 2022 down 583.37% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.69 crore in December 2022 down 821.41% from Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2021.

Ankit Metal and Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 197.17 187.37 149.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 197.17 187.37 149.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 138.28 84.30 101.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.40 19.95 16.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.19 39.20 -5.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.37 2.78 2.21
Depreciation 9.44 8.64 9.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.63 44.03 29.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -43.15 -11.54 -4.94
Other Income 0.02 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -43.13 -11.51 -4.91
Interest 0.02 0.03 1.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -43.15 -11.53 -6.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -43.15 -11.53 -6.31
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -43.15 -11.53 -6.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -43.15 -11.53 -6.31
Equity Share Capital 141.11 141.11 141.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.06 -0.82 -0.45
Diluted EPS -3.06 -0.82 -0.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.06 -0.82 -0.45
Diluted EPS -3.06 -0.82 -0.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited