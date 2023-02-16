Ankit Metal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.17 crore, up 32.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.17 crore in December 2022 up 32.05% from Rs. 149.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.15 crore in December 2022 down 583.37% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.69 crore in December 2022 down 821.41% from Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2021.