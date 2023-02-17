 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Andrew Yule Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.98 crore, down 34.02% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Andrew Yule and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.98 crore in December 2022 down 34.02% from Rs. 181.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 up 226.02% from Rs. 5.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.53 crore in December 2022 down 19.5% from Rs. 18.05 crore in December 2021.

Andrew Yule and Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 119.45 116.23 181.83
Other Operating Income 0.53 -0.16 --
Total Income From Operations 119.98 116.07 181.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.24 35.17 22.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.81 -17.28 12.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.94 51.06 47.86
Depreciation 1.44 1.77 1.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.18 25.20 102.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.37 20.16 -4.97
Other Income 8.73 10.28 21.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.09 30.45 16.76
Interest 2.76 2.12 2.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.33 28.33 14.26
Exceptional Items -- -- -19.81
P/L Before Tax 10.33 28.33 -5.55
Tax 5.65 3.70 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.68 24.63 -5.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.05 0.58 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.63 25.21 -5.55
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.36 -4.26 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.99 20.95 -5.55
Equity Share Capital 97.79 97.79 97.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.43 -0.11
Diluted EPS 0.14 0.43 -0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.43 -0.11
Diluted EPS 0.14 0.43 -0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited