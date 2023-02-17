Andrew Yule Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.98 crore, down 34.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.98 crore in December 2022 down 34.02% from Rs. 181.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 up 226.02% from Rs. 5.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.53 crore in December 2022 down 19.5% from Rs. 18.05 crore in December 2021.