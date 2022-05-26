 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Andhra Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.70 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Petro are:

Net Sales at Rs 237.70 crore in March 2022 up 8.87% from Rs. 218.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.21 crore in March 2022 down 52.76% from Rs. 47.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.75 crore in March 2022 down 55.6% from Rs. 78.27 crore in March 2021.

Andhra Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.54 in March 2021.

Andhra Petro shares closed at 95.35 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.87% returns over the last 6 months and 27.05% over the last 12 months.

Andhra Petro
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 237.70 240.96 218.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 237.70 240.96 218.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 168.75 162.23 117.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.78 -24.90 0.71
Power & Fuel -- -- 10.79
Employees Cost 8.21 6.58 5.33
Depreciation 3.56 3.56 3.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.91 19.80 6.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.48 73.69 73.88
Other Income 4.71 3.38 0.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.19 77.07 74.79
Interest 2.15 2.20 2.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.04 74.87 72.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.04 74.87 72.46
Tax 6.84 19.57 25.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.21 55.30 47.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.21 55.30 47.00
Equity Share Capital 84.97 84.97 84.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.61 6.51 5.54
Diluted EPS 2.61 6.51 5.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.61 6.51 5.54
Diluted EPS 2.61 6.51 5.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 01:44 pm
