Andhra Petro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.91 crore, up 0.75% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Petro are:

Net Sales at Rs 245.91 crore in June 2022 up 0.75% from Rs. 244.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.23 crore in June 2022 down 53.42% from Rs. 62.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.85 crore in June 2022 down 56.09% from Rs. 102.14 crore in June 2021.

Andhra Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.38 in June 2021.

Andhra Petro shares closed at 88.90 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.82% returns over the last 6 months and -49.08% over the last 12 months.

Andhra Petro
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 245.91 237.70 244.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 245.91 237.70 244.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 168.89 168.75 120.13
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.28 5.78 0.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.72 8.21 5.51
Depreciation 3.57 3.56 3.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.80 24.91 17.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.65 26.48 96.52
Other Income 3.63 4.71 2.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.28 31.19 98.65
Interest 2.16 2.15 2.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.12 29.04 96.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.12 29.04 96.53
Tax 9.89 6.84 33.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.23 22.21 62.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.23 22.21 62.74
Equity Share Capital 84.97 84.97 84.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.44 2.61 7.38
Diluted EPS 3.44 2.61 7.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.44 2.61 7.38
Diluted EPS 3.44 2.61 7.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Andhra Petro #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:33 am
