Andhra Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.44 crore, down 24.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Petro are:

Net Sales at Rs 182.44 crore in December 2022 down 24.29% from Rs. 240.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 98.26% from Rs. 55.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2022 down 89.99% from Rs. 80.63 crore in December 2021.

Andhra Petro
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 182.44 92.20 240.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 182.44 92.20 240.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 145.57 78.42 162.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.25 1.92 -24.90
Power & Fuel -- 9.50 --
Employees Cost 7.10 6.04 6.58
Depreciation 4.07 3.72 3.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.88 15.21 19.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.43 -22.62 73.69
Other Income 4.42 4.68 3.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.00 -17.93 77.07
Interest 2.16 2.15 2.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.84 -20.08 74.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.84 -20.08 74.87
Tax 0.88 -4.28 19.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.96 -15.80 55.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.96 -15.80 55.30
Equity Share Capital 84.97 84.97 84.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 -1.86 6.51
Diluted EPS 0.11 -1.86 6.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 -1.86 6.51
Diluted EPS 0.11 -1.86 6.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited