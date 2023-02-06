Anand Rayons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.99 crore, down 23.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.99 crore in December 2022 down 23.78% from Rs. 94.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 5.85% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2022 down 27.43% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.