Amrutanjan Heal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.72 crore, up 0.31% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amrutanjan Health Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.72 crore in September 2022 up 0.31% from Rs. 110.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.77 crore in September 2022 down 35.69% from Rs. 19.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.96 crore in September 2022 down 30.37% from Rs. 27.23 crore in September 2021.

Amrutanjan Heal EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.79 in September 2021.

Amrutanjan Heal shares closed at 735.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.73% returns over the last 6 months and -25.84% over the last 12 months.

Amrutanjan Health Care
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 110.72 70.95 110.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 110.72 70.95 110.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.80 26.73 30.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.03 13.40 18.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.12 -5.14 0.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.31 12.11 12.08
Depreciation 1.52 1.07 0.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.53 20.53 25.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.41 2.26 22.14
Other Income 3.03 3.01 4.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.44 5.27 26.43
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.42 5.25 26.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.42 5.25 26.36
Tax 4.66 1.59 6.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.77 3.66 19.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.77 3.66 19.85
Equity Share Capital 2.92 2.92 2.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.37 1.25 6.79
Diluted EPS 4.36 1.25 6.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.37 1.25 6.79
Diluted EPS 4.36 1.25 6.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

