Amrutanjan Heal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.55 crore, up 13.33% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amrutanjan Health Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 106.55 crore in March 2022 up 13.33% from Rs. 94.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.71 crore in March 2022 up 43.77% from Rs. 10.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.51 crore in March 2022 up 42.73% from Rs. 15.07 crore in March 2021.

Amrutanjan Heal EPS has increased to Rs. 5.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.50 in March 2021.

Amrutanjan Heal shares closed at 824.40 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.30% returns over the last 6 months and 7.68% over the last 12 months.

Amrutanjan Health Care
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 106.55 110.70 94.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 106.55 110.70 94.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.46 30.05 22.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.74 17.17 19.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.15 -0.42 -2.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.30 11.60 12.79
Depreciation 1.19 0.88 0.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 8.56 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.29 26.67 28.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.16 24.75 11.40
Other Income 5.16 3.20 2.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.32 27.94 14.08
Interest 0.30 0.03 0.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.02 27.92 13.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.02 27.92 13.71
Tax 5.31 7.34 3.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.71 20.58 10.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.71 20.58 10.23
Equity Share Capital 2.92 2.92 2.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.09 7.05 3.50
Diluted EPS 5.08 7.03 3.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.09 7.05 3.50
Diluted EPS 5.08 7.03 3.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

