Amrutanjan Heal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.65 crore, down 11.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amrutanjan Health Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 97.65 crore in December 2022 down 11.79% from Rs. 110.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.71 crore in December 2022 down 47.95% from Rs. 20.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.83 crore in December 2022 down 45.07% from Rs. 28.82 crore in December 2021.

Amrutanjan Health Care
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 97.65 110.72 110.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 97.65 110.72 110.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 27.55 28.80 30.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.13 22.03 17.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.74 3.12 -0.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.02 12.31 11.60
Depreciation 1.31 1.52 0.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.53 28.53 26.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.84 14.41 24.75
Other Income 3.68 3.03 3.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.52 17.44 27.94
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.50 17.42 27.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.50 17.42 27.92
Tax 3.79 4.66 7.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.71 12.77 20.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.71 12.77 20.58
Equity Share Capital 2.92 2.92 2.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.67 4.37 7.05
Diluted EPS 3.66 4.36 7.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.67 4.37 7.05
Diluted EPS 3.66 4.36 7.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited