Amrutanjan Heal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.65 crore, down 11.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.65 crore in December 2022 down 11.79% from Rs. 110.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.71 crore in December 2022 down 47.95% from Rs. 20.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.83 crore in December 2022 down 45.07% from Rs. 28.82 crore in December 2021.