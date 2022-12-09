Ameya Precision Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.25 crore, down 5.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.25 crore in September 2022 down 5.73% from Rs. 6.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 27.59% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2022 down 3.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2021.

Ameya Precision EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in September 2021.

Ameya Precision shares closed at 50.00 on December 08, 2022 (NSE)