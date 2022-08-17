Ambition Mica Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore, down 6.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore in June 2022 down 6.9% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022 down 315.69% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2022 down 9375% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Ambition Mica shares closed at 4.91 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.23% returns over the last 6 months and -1.80% over the last 12 months.