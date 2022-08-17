 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ambition Mica Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore, down 6.9% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambition Mica are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore in June 2022 down 6.9% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022 down 315.69% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2022 down 9375% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Ambition Mica shares closed at 4.91 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.23% returns over the last 6 months and -1.80% over the last 12 months.

Ambition Mica
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.85 3.96 3.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.85 3.96 3.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.87 3.25 3.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.41 1.25 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.92 1.24 -1.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.07 0.16
Depreciation 0.16 0.15 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.32 0.74 0.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.96 -2.74 -0.23
Other Income 0.01 0.75 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.95 -1.99 -0.23
Interest 0.14 0.67 0.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.09 -2.65 -0.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.09 -2.65 -0.91
Tax 0.44 1.38 0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.53 -4.04 -1.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.53 -4.04 -1.09
Equity Share Capital 14.92 14.92 14.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.03 -2.71 -0.73
Diluted EPS -3.03 -2.71 -0.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.03 -2.71 -0.73
Diluted EPS -3.03 -2.71 -0.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ambition Mica #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.