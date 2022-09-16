Aluminium sector: Facing a double whammy

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Aluminium prices have corrected by more than 40 percent from the high of around $3,950 per tonne witnessed in March 2022. The average aluminium prices from January-August, stood at $2,900 per tonne, against $2,480 per tonne in CY2021 and $1,700 per tonne in CY2020. (image) Source: LME. (image) Source: Alcoa; September presentation Recently, Alcoa Corp said that it is getting squeezed by higher energy costs and lower aluminium prices, which would lead to lower earnings for the September 2022 quarter. Aluminium closures and...