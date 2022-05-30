Alpa Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.50 crore, up 2.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alpa Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.50 crore in March 2022 up 2.05% from Rs. 24.99 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2022 down 80.75% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022 up 26.2% from Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2021.
Alpa Labs shares closed at 69.65 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.19% returns over the last 6 months and 21.55% over the last 12 months.
|
|Alpa Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.50
|29.33
|24.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.50
|29.33
|24.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.12
|15.54
|14.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.16
|1.69
|2.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.25
|1.02
|-1.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.30
|2.87
|2.75
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.43
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.04
|4.48
|4.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.86
|3.29
|0.88
|Other Income
|3.72
|2.20
|0.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.86
|5.49
|1.52
|Interest
|0.07
|0.08
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.80
|5.41
|1.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.80
|5.41
|1.50
|Tax
|5.45
|--
|3.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.66
|5.41
|-2.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.66
|5.41
|-2.02
|Equity Share Capital
|21.04
|21.04
|21.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.74
|2.57
|-0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-1.74
|2.57
|-0.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.74
|2.57
|-0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-1.74
|2.57
|-0.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited