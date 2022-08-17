 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alpa Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore, down 28.87% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alpa Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore in June 2022 down 28.87% from Rs. 31.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2022 down 58.77% from Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022 down 55.44% from Rs. 6.80 crore in June 2021.

Alpa Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.07 in June 2021.

Alpa Labs shares closed at 62.55 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.97% returns over the last 6 months and 9.74% over the last 12 months.

Alpa Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.42 25.50 31.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.42 25.50 31.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.14 15.12 17.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.71 1.16 1.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.99 0.25 2.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.74 3.30 2.88
Depreciation 0.34 0.50 0.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.43 7.04 4.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.08 -1.86 2.23
Other Income 1.61 3.72 4.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.69 1.86 6.49
Interest 0.03 0.07 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.66 1.80 6.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.66 1.80 6.45
Tax -- 5.45 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.66 -3.66 6.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.66 -3.66 6.45
Equity Share Capital 21.04 21.04 21.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.27 -1.74 3.07
Diluted EPS 1.27 -1.74 3.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.27 -1.74 3.07
Diluted EPS 1.27 -1.74 3.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:33 pm
