Alpa Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore, down 28.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore in June 2022 down 28.87% from Rs. 31.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2022 down 58.77% from Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022 down 55.44% from Rs. 6.80 crore in June 2021.

Alpa Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.07 in June 2021.

Alpa Labs shares closed at 62.55 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.97% returns over the last 6 months and 9.74% over the last 12 months.