Alpa Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.16 crore, up 0.7% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alpa Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.16 crore in March 2022 up 0.7% from Rs. 24.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2022 down 72.9% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2022 up 34.57% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021.

Alpa Labs shares closed at 69.65 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.19% returns over the last 6 months and 21.55% over the last 12 months.

Alpa Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.16 29.33 24.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.16 29.33 24.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.01 15.54 14.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.16 1.69 2.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 1.02 -1.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.30 2.87 2.75
Depreciation 0.50 0.43 0.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.86 4.48 4.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.40 3.29 0.86
Other Income 1.64 2.20 0.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.03 5.49 1.53
Interest 0.05 0.08 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.98 5.41 1.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.98 5.41 1.52
Tax 5.47 -- 3.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.49 5.41 -2.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.49 5.41 -2.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.49 5.41 -2.02
Equity Share Capital 21.04 21.04 21.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.70 2.57 -0.95
Diluted EPS -1.70 2.57 -0.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.70 2.57 -0.95
Diluted EPS -1.70 2.57 -0.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 06:52 pm
