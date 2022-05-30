Alpa Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.16 crore, up 0.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.16 crore in March 2022 up 0.7% from Rs. 24.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2022 down 72.9% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2022 up 34.57% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021.

Alpa Labs shares closed at 69.65 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.19% returns over the last 6 months and 21.55% over the last 12 months.