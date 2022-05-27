 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Almondz Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.85 crore, down 6.54% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Almondz Global Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.85 crore in March 2022 down 6.54% from Rs. 20.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022 down 72.26% from Rs. 6.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 down 84.86% from Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2021.

Almondz Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in March 2021.

Almondz Global shares closed at 90.90 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.02% returns over the last 6 months and 153.91% over the last 12 months.

Almondz Global Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.85 15.76 20.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.85 15.76 20.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.98 5.50 4.92
Depreciation 0.39 0.65 0.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.81 0.47 0.24
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.61 8.92 13.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.32 0.22 0.79
Other Income 1.36 0.80 1.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 1.02 2.21
Interest 0.58 1.49 1.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.54 -0.47 0.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.54 -0.47 0.66
Tax 0.77 0.10 0.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.31 -0.57 0.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.31 -0.57 0.36
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.08 3.72 6.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.77 3.15 6.38
Equity Share Capital 15.53 15.53 15.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 1.22 2.51
Diluted EPS 0.65 1.18 2.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 1.22 2.51
Diluted EPS 0.65 1.18 2.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
