ALLSEC Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.95 crore, up 26.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.95 crore in June 2022 up 26.56% from Rs. 49.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.39 crore in June 2022 down 93.17% from Rs. 78.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.97 crore in June 2022 down 87.19% from Rs. 101.26 crore in June 2021.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 51.82 in June 2021.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 436.30 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.72% returns over the last 6 months and -1.13% over the last 12 months.