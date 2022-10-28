 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ALLSEC Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.20 crore, up 22.15% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ALLSEC Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 94.20 crore in September 2022 up 22.15% from Rs. 77.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.87 crore in September 2022 up 22.55% from Rs. 12.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.99 crore in September 2022 up 17.55% from Rs. 22.11 crore in September 2021.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 10.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.50 in September 2021.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 524.20 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.40% returns over the last 6 months and 9.73% over the last 12 months.

ALLSEC Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 94.20 88.18 77.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 94.20 88.18 77.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.26 49.29 42.33
Depreciation 6.53 6.38 5.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.31 18.65 15.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.10 13.86 13.11
Other Income 4.36 3.82 3.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.46 17.68 16.38
Interest 0.93 0.93 0.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.53 16.75 15.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.53 16.75 15.96
Tax 2.66 3.10 3.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.87 13.65 12.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.87 13.65 12.95
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.87 13.65 12.95
Equity Share Capital 15.24 15.24 15.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.41 8.96 8.50
Diluted EPS 10.41 8.96 8.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.41 8.96 8.50
Diluted EPS 10.41 8.96 8.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #ALLSEC Tech #ALLSEC Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.