ALLSEC Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.37 crore, up 16.18% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ALLSEC Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 85.37 crore in March 2022 up 16.18% from Rs. 73.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.50 crore in March 2022 up 27% from Rs. 13.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.46 crore in March 2022 up 13.51% from Rs. 22.43 crore in March 2021.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 11.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.05 in March 2021.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 479.55 on May 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.01% returns over the last 6 months and 45.43% over the last 12 months.

ALLSEC Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 85.37 83.22 73.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 85.37 83.22 73.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.07 44.65 39.63
Depreciation 6.38 5.77 6.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.73 16.56 12.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.19 16.24 14.40
Other Income 1.89 0.58 1.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.08 16.82 15.91
Interest 0.89 0.34 0.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.19 16.48 15.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.19 16.48 15.02
Tax 0.69 3.32 1.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.50 13.16 13.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.50 13.16 13.78
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.50 13.16 13.78
Equity Share Capital 15.24 15.24 15.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.48 8.63 9.05
Diluted EPS 11.48 8.63 9.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.48 8.63 9.05
Diluted EPS 11.48 8.63 9.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 17, 2022 09:11 am
