ALLSEC Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.09 crore, up 20.27% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ALLSEC Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 100.09 crore in December 2022 up 20.27% from Rs. 83.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.22 crore in December 2022 down 45.14% from Rs. 13.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.81 crore in December 2022 down 3.45% from Rs. 22.59 crore in December 2021.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 100.09 94.20 83.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 100.09 94.20 83.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.71 55.26 44.65
Depreciation 6.83 6.53 5.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.41 17.31 16.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.14 15.10 16.24
Other Income 0.84 4.36 0.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.98 19.46 16.82
Interest 0.93 0.93 0.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.05 18.53 16.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.05 18.53 16.48
Tax 6.83 2.66 3.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.22 15.87 13.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.22 15.87 13.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.22 15.87 13.16
Equity Share Capital 15.24 15.24 15.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.74 10.41 8.63
Diluted EPS 4.74 10.41 8.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.74 10.41 8.63
Diluted EPS 4.74 10.41 8.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited