Allied Digital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.90 crore, up 87.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Allied Digital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 48.90 crore in September 2022 up 87.36% from Rs. 26.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in September 2022 up 403.08% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.76 crore in September 2022 up 38.24% from Rs. 4.89 crore in September 2021.

Allied Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.

Allied Digital shares closed at 108.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.86% returns over the last 6 months and 0.97% over the last 12 months.

Allied Digital Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 48.90 45.11 26.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 48.90 45.11 26.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 5.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.29 14.19 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.37 -0.69 -0.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.07 21.01 12.66
Depreciation 2.34 2.33 3.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.91 5.44 4.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.66 2.83 1.21
Other Income 2.76 1.28 0.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.42 4.11 1.77
Interest 0.65 0.70 0.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.77 3.41 1.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.77 3.41 1.04
Tax 0.50 0.99 0.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.27 2.42 0.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.27 2.42 0.65
Equity Share Capital 27.25 27.10 25.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.60 0.45 0.12
Diluted EPS 0.58 0.43 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.60 0.45 0.12
Diluted EPS 0.58 0.43 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Allied Digital #Allied Digital Services #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:16 pm
