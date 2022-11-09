Allied Digital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.90 crore, up 87.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.90 crore in September 2022 up 87.36% from Rs. 26.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in September 2022 up 403.08% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.76 crore in September 2022 up 38.24% from Rs. 4.89 crore in September 2021.

Allied Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.

Allied Digital shares closed at 108.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.86% returns over the last 6 months and 0.97% over the last 12 months.