Allied Digital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.11 crore, up 101.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.11 crore in June 2022 up 101.2% from Rs. 22.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2022 up 93.6% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.44 crore in June 2022 up 16.04% from Rs. 5.55 crore in June 2021.

Allied Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

Allied Digital shares closed at 141.00 on July 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.18% returns over the last 6 months and 104.94% over the last 12 months.