Allcargo Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,300.22 crore, up 6.48% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Allcargo Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,300.22 crore in September 2022 up 6.48% from Rs. 4,977.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 211.57 crore in September 2022 down 7.21% from Rs. 228.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 470.67 crore in September 2022 up 28.08% from Rs. 367.47 crore in September 2021.

Allcargo EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.28 in September 2021.

Allcargo shares closed at 416.05 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.68% returns over the last 6 months and 11.08% over the last 12 months.

Allcargo Logistics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,300.22 5,674.89 4,977.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,300.22 5,674.89 4,977.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.69 1.08 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 493.82 468.47 402.73
Depreciation 89.45 89.23 88.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,357.14 4,770.88 4,212.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 360.50 345.23 274.00
Other Income 20.72 21.61 5.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 381.22 366.84 279.26
Interest 37.03 28.90 27.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 344.19 337.94 252.25
Exceptional Items 4.31 32.01 42.65
P/L Before Tax 348.50 369.95 294.90
Tax 126.46 110.15 55.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 222.04 259.80 239.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 222.04 259.80 239.18
Minority Interest -18.41 -15.40 -35.38
Share Of P/L Of Associates 7.94 20.43 24.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 211.57 264.83 228.01
Equity Share Capital 49.14 49.14 49.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.61 10.78 9.28
Diluted EPS 8.61 10.78 9.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.61 10.78 9.28
Diluted EPS 8.61 10.78 9.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:03 pm
