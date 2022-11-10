Allcargo Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,300.22 crore, up 6.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,300.22 crore in September 2022 up 6.48% from Rs. 4,977.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 211.57 crore in September 2022 down 7.21% from Rs. 228.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 470.67 crore in September 2022 up 28.08% from Rs. 367.47 crore in September 2021.

Allcargo EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.28 in September 2021.

Allcargo shares closed at 416.05 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.68% returns over the last 6 months and 11.08% over the last 12 months.