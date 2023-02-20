 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alfa Transforme Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.09 crore, up 422.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alfa Transformer are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.09 crore in December 2022 up 422.62% from Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 up 209.66% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 up 508.82% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

Alfa Transformer
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.09 6.24 2.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.09 6.24 2.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.76 5.65 1.36
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.31 -1.32 0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.52 0.47 0.46
Depreciation 0.24 0.26 0.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.20 0.71 0.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.06 0.48 -0.64
Other Income 0.09 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.15 0.50 -0.61
Interest 0.29 0.28 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.86 0.21 -0.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.86 0.21 -0.81
Tax 0.01 -0.07 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.85 0.28 -0.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.85 0.28 -0.77
Equity Share Capital 9.15 9.15 9.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.95 0.31 -0.85
Diluted EPS 0.95 0.31 -0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.95 0.31 -0.85
Diluted EPS 0.95 0.31 -0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited