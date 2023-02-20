Alfa Transforme Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.09 crore, up 422.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.09 crore in December 2022 up 422.62% from Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 up 209.66% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 up 508.82% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.