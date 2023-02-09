 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alembic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.61 crore, up 59.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alembic are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.61 crore in December 2022 up 59.82% from Rs. 19.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.62 crore in December 2022 down 12.14% from Rs. 51.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.88 crore in December 2022 up 132.07% from Rs. 5.55 crore in December 2021.

Alembic
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.61 37.42 19.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.61 37.42 19.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.37 2.36 2.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 -1.09 -0.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.89 6.34 4.96
Depreciation 1.69 1.67 1.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.99 18.77 8.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.75 9.37 2.46
Other Income 2.44 59.08 1.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.19 68.45 4.37
Interest 0.11 0.12 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.08 68.33 4.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.08 68.33 4.30
Tax 0.26 7.10 0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.82 61.24 4.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.82 61.24 4.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 34.80 54.09 47.81
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.62 115.33 51.92
Equity Share Capital 51.36 51.36 51.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 4.49 2.02
Diluted EPS 1.78 4.49 2.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 4.49 2.02
Diluted EPS 1.78 4.49 2.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited