Alembic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.61 crore, up 59.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.61 crore in December 2022 up 59.82% from Rs. 19.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.62 crore in December 2022 down 12.14% from Rs. 51.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.88 crore in December 2022 up 132.07% from Rs. 5.55 crore in December 2021.