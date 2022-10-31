 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Alankit Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.25 crore, down 30.93% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alankit are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.25 crore in September 2022 down 30.93% from Rs. 29.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.23 crore in September 2022 down 648.14% from Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2022 down 38.01% from Rs. 6.63 crore in September 2021.

Alankit shares closed at 11.40 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.28% returns over the last 6 months and -35.41% over the last 12 months.

Alankit
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.25 22.65 29.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.25 22.65 29.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.16 3.84 3.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.38 -0.44 -0.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.38 8.71 14.41
Depreciation 1.39 1.68 1.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.09 4.85 5.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.61 4.01 4.76
Other Income 0.11 0.10 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.72 4.11 4.83
Interest 0.43 0.42 0.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.29 3.69 4.49
Exceptional Items -24.59 -- --
P/L Before Tax -22.30 3.69 4.49
Tax -5.07 1.09 1.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -17.23 2.60 3.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -17.23 2.60 3.14
Equity Share Capital 14.30 14.30 14.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.21 0.18 0.22
Diluted EPS -1.21 0.18 0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.21 0.18 0.22
Diluted EPS -1.21 0.18 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Alankit #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.