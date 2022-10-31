Alankit Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.25 crore, down 30.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.25 crore in September 2022 down 30.93% from Rs. 29.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.23 crore in September 2022 down 648.14% from Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2022 down 38.01% from Rs. 6.63 crore in September 2021.

Alankit shares closed at 11.40 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.28% returns over the last 6 months and -35.41% over the last 12 months.