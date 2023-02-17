Alankit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.00 crore, down 26.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.00 crore in December 2022 down 26.14% from Rs. 25.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2022 up 34.45% from Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2022 down 52.86% from Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2021.