 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Alankit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.00 crore, down 26.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alankit are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.00 crore in December 2022 down 26.14% from Rs. 25.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2022 up 34.45% from Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2022 down 52.86% from Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2021.

Alankit
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.00 20.25 25.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.00 20.25 25.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.36 6.16 3.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.87 -2.38 -0.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.24 8.38 11.48
Depreciation 1.47 1.39 1.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.66 4.09 4.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.40 2.61 4.74
Other Income 0.26 0.11 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.66 2.72 4.84
Interest 0.42 0.43 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.23 2.29 4.49
Exceptional Items -- -24.59 --
P/L Before Tax 1.23 -22.30 4.49
Tax -2.99 -5.07 1.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.22 -17.23 3.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.22 -17.23 3.14
Equity Share Capital 14.30 14.30 14.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 -1.21 0.22
Diluted EPS 0.30 -1.21 0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 -1.21 0.22
Diluted EPS 0.30 -1.21 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited