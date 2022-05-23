 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AksharChem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.96 crore, up 48.68% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AksharChem (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 111.96 crore in March 2022 up 48.68% from Rs. 75.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2022 down 51.83% from Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2022 down 67.7% from Rs. 9.69 crore in March 2021.

AksharChem EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.79 in March 2021.

AksharChem shares closed at 317.20 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.55% returns over the last 6 months and 10.60% over the last 12 months.

AksharChem (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 111.96 89.47 75.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 111.96 89.47 75.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 60.44 66.38 48.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.12 3.31 3.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.06 -23.37 -9.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.42 2.96 2.90
Depreciation 3.09 3.05 1.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.99 29.19 21.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 7.94 7.22
Other Income 0.21 0.40 0.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 8.34 7.82
Interest 0.96 0.82 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.91 7.51 7.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.91 7.51 7.63
Tax -3.60 2.28 2.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.68 5.23 5.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.68 5.23 5.57
Equity Share Capital 8.03 8.20 8.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.37 6.38 6.79
Diluted EPS 3.37 6.38 6.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.37 6.38 6.79
Diluted EPS 3.37 6.38 6.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:11 am
