AIA Engineering Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,083.15 crore, up 60.58% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AIA Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,083.15 crore in September 2022 up 60.58% from Rs. 674.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 233.48 crore in September 2022 up 111.61% from Rs. 110.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 340.58 crore in September 2022 up 100.46% from Rs. 169.90 crore in September 2021.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 24.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.70 in September 2021.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 2,593.55 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.54% returns over the last 6 months and 38.06% over the last 12 months.

AIA Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,066.09 881.99 674.52
Other Operating Income 17.07 15.03 --
Total Income From Operations 1,083.15 897.02 674.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 579.31 491.72 414.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.29 7.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -47.77 -0.15 -86.02
Power & Fuel 101.93 79.90 --
Employees Cost 26.96 26.90 25.42
Depreciation 24.08 20.35 21.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 131.73 110.95 184.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 266.91 166.05 108.60
Other Income 49.59 40.56 40.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 316.50 206.62 148.69
Interest 3.78 1.04 0.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 312.72 205.58 147.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 312.72 205.58 147.92
Tax 79.24 52.06 37.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 233.48 153.52 110.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 233.48 153.52 110.33
Equity Share Capital 18.86 18.86 18.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.75 16.28 11.70
Diluted EPS 24.75 16.28 11.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.75 16.28 11.70
Diluted EPS 24.75 16.28 11.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

