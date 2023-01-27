AIA Engineering Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 997.11 crore, up 19.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 997.11 crore in December 2022 up 19.22% from Rs. 836.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 355.13 crore in December 2022 up 66.31% from Rs. 213.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 473.97 crore in December 2022 up 67.56% from Rs. 282.86 crore in December 2021.