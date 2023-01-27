 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AIA Engineering Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 997.11 crore, up 19.22% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AIA Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 997.11 crore in December 2022 up 19.22% from Rs. 836.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 355.13 crore in December 2022 up 66.31% from Rs. 213.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 473.97 crore in December 2022 up 67.56% from Rs. 282.86 crore in December 2021.

AIA Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 980.21 1,066.09 836.39
Other Operating Income 16.90 17.07 --
Total Income From Operations 997.11 1,083.15 836.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 426.21 579.31 479.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.18 -- 3.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 42.50 -47.77 -33.82
Power & Fuel 81.25 101.93 --
Employees Cost 27.30 26.96 25.77
Depreciation 23.95 24.08 24.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 127.42 131.73 207.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 268.30 266.91 128.80
Other Income 181.72 49.59 129.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 450.02 316.50 258.62
Interest 5.21 3.78 2.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 444.82 312.72 256.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 444.82 312.72 256.24
Tax 89.69 79.24 42.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 355.13 233.48 213.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 355.13 233.48 213.53
Equity Share Capital 18.86 18.86 18.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 37.65 24.75 22.63
Diluted EPS 37.65 24.75 22.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 37.65 24.75 22.63
Diluted EPS 37.65 24.75 22.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited