 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ahluwalia Contracts India Q2 PAT seen up 18.4% YoY to Rs. 42.4 cr: Yes Securities

Broker Research
Oct 14, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 20.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 14.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 699.9 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India): Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Q1 profit rises 8.6% YoY to Rs 37.77 crore, revenue grows 5%. The company reported a 8.6% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 37.77 crore for the quarter ended June FY23 and its revenue from operations grew by 5% to Rs 609.25 crore compared to year-ago period.

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects Ahluwalia Contracts India to report net profit at Rs. 42.4 crore up 18.4% year-on-year (up 12.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 20.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 14.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 699.9 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 35 percent Y-o-Y (up 59 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 73.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Yes_ALL

Broker Research
TAGS: #Ahluwalia Contracts India #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #infrastructure #Result Poll #Yes Securities
first published: Oct 14, 2022 01:57 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.