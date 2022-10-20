 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Agro Tech Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.16 crore, down 6.17% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agro Tech Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 236.16 crore in September 2022 down 6.17% from Rs. 251.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2022 down 43.02% from Rs. 5.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.29 crore in September 2022 down 19.61% from Rs. 12.80 crore in September 2021.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.17 in September 2021.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 732.70 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.98% returns over the last 6 months and -30.23% over the last 12 months.

Agro Tech Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 235.70 185.92 251.69
Other Operating Income 0.46 0.29 --
Total Income From Operations 236.16 186.21 251.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 142.63 142.07 159.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.09 -- 30.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.19 -15.18 -8.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.05 11.40 12.32
Depreciation 5.39 5.08 5.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 6.38 4.54 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.65 37.29 48.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.78 1.01 5.34
Other Income 0.12 0.15 2.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.90 1.16 7.64
Interest 0.89 0.72 0.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.01 0.44 7.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.01 0.44 7.05
Tax 1.07 0.13 1.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.94 0.31 5.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.94 0.31 5.16
Equity Share Capital 24.37 24.37 24.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.23 0.13 2.17
Diluted EPS 1.23 0.13 2.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.21 0.13 2.17
Diluted EPS 1.23 0.13 2.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

