Agro Tech Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 201.64 crore, down 5.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.64 crore in March 2023 down 5.13% from Rs. 212.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2023 down 23.93% from Rs. 6.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.15 crore in March 2023 up 6.74% from Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2022.