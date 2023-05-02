Agro Tech Foods Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 201.98 crore, down 5.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.98 crore in March 2023 down 5.03% from Rs. 212.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2023 down 20.57% from Rs. 6.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.23 crore in March 2023 up 7.65% from Rs. 12.29 crore in March 2022.