Agro Tech Foods Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.31 crore, down 9.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.31 crore in June 2022 down 9.69% from Rs. 206.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 down 97.09% from Rs. 7.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.21 crore in June 2022 down 61.38% from Rs. 16.08 crore in June 2021.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.18 in June 2021.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 849.20 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.15% returns over the last 6 months and -21.84% over the last 12 months.