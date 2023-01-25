Agro Tech Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 224.92 crore, down 8.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.92 crore in December 2022 down 8.47% from Rs. 245.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2022 up 1.34% from Rs. 6.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.50 crore in December 2022 up 3.13% from Rs. 15.03 crore in December 2021.