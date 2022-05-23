 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AFL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore, up 156.31% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for APM Finvest Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore in March 2022 up 156.31% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022 down 129.58% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022 down 128.95% from Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2021.

AFL shares closed at 71.10 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 87.11% returns over the last 6 months and 172.41% over the last 12 months.

APM Finvest Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.15 1.71 4.35
Other Operating Income -- 0.00 0.00
Total Income From Operations 11.15 1.71 4.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.02 0.01
Depreciation 0.03 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.06 -0.01 0.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.18 0.14 0.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.26 1.55 4.18
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.24 1.56 4.18
Interest 0.11 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.36 1.56 4.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.36 1.56 4.17
Tax -0.26 0.96 0.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.10 0.60 3.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.10 0.60 3.72
Equity Share Capital 4.32 4.32 4.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 0.28 1.72
Diluted EPS -0.51 0.28 1.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 0.28 1.72
Diluted EPS -0.51 0.28 1.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:22 am
