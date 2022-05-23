AFL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore, up 156.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore in March 2022 up 156.31% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022 down 129.58% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022 down 128.95% from Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2021.

AFL shares closed at 71.10 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 87.11% returns over the last 6 months and 172.41% over the last 12 months.