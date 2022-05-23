AFL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore, up 156.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for APM Finvest Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore in March 2022 up 156.31% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022 down 129.58% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022 down 128.95% from Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2021.
AFL shares closed at 71.10 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 87.11% returns over the last 6 months and 172.41% over the last 12 months.
|
|APM Finvest Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.15
|1.71
|4.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income From Operations
|11.15
|1.71
|4.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.02
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.06
|-0.01
|0.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.18
|0.14
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.26
|1.55
|4.18
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.24
|1.56
|4.18
|Interest
|0.11
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.36
|1.56
|4.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.36
|1.56
|4.17
|Tax
|-0.26
|0.96
|0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.10
|0.60
|3.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.10
|0.60
|3.72
|Equity Share Capital
|4.32
|4.32
|4.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|0.28
|1.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|0.28
|1.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|0.28
|1.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|0.28
|1.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited