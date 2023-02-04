Ador Welding Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 198.53 crore, up 13.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 198.53 crore in December 2022 up 13.91% from Rs. 174.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.36 crore in December 2022 up 54.63% from Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.87 crore in December 2022 up 46.82% from Rs. 17.62 crore in December 2021.