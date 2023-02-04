 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ador Welding Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 198.53 crore, up 13.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Welding are:

Net Sales at Rs 198.53 crore in December 2022 up 13.91% from Rs. 174.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.36 crore in December 2022 up 54.63% from Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.87 crore in December 2022 up 46.82% from Rs. 17.62 crore in December 2021.

Ador Welding
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 198.53 184.87 174.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 198.53 184.87 174.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 138.27 112.82 114.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.85 7.21 21.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.90 10.27 -14.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.19 14.06 13.21
Depreciation 2.91 2.87 2.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.09 25.36 23.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.12 12.28 13.73
Other Income 1.84 1.56 1.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.96 13.84 14.94
Interest 0.76 0.50 0.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.20 13.34 14.04
Exceptional Items -0.21 -- 0.16
P/L Before Tax 21.99 13.34 14.20
Tax 5.63 3.36 3.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.36 9.98 10.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.36 9.98 10.58
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.36 9.98 10.58
Equity Share Capital 13.60 13.60 13.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.03 7.34 7.78
Diluted EPS 12.03 7.34 7.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.03 7.34 7.78
Diluted EPS 12.03 7.34 7.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited