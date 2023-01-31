 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ADF Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.77 crore, up 14.48% Y-o-Y

Jan 31, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ADF Foods Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 99.77 crore in December 2022 up 14.48% from Rs. 87.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.22 crore in December 2022 up 79.05% from Rs. 10.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.29 crore in December 2022 up 78.37% from Rs. 15.86 crore in December 2021.

ADF Foods Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 99.77 83.19 87.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 99.77 83.19 87.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.82 34.40 26.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.99 1.19 1.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.64 -0.08 6.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.46 5.31 4.80
Depreciation 1.44 1.33 1.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.13 26.87 33.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.29 14.16 13.00
Other Income 2.57 3.33 1.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.85 17.49 14.55
Interest 0.16 0.13 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.70 17.36 14.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.70 17.36 14.40
Tax 7.47 4.27 3.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.22 13.09 10.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.22 13.09 10.74
Equity Share Capital 21.97 21.97 20.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.75 5.96 5.36
Diluted EPS 8.75 5.96 5.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.75 5.96 5.36
Diluted EPS 8.75 5.96 5.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
