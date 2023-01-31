ADF Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.77 crore, up 14.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.77 crore in December 2022 up 14.48% from Rs. 87.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.22 crore in December 2022 up 79.05% from Rs. 10.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.29 crore in December 2022 up 78.37% from Rs. 15.86 crore in December 2021.