Adani Enterpris Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,175.23 crore, up 188.81% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 38,175.23 crore in September 2022 up 188.81% from Rs. 13,218.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 460.94 crore in September 2022 up 117% from Rs. 212.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,135.58 crore in September 2022 up 69.26% from Rs. 1,261.68 crore in September 2021.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 4.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in September 2021.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 3,580.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.87% returns over the last 6 months and 140.98% over the last 12 months.

Adani Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38,175.23 40,844.25 13,218.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38,175.23 40,844.25 13,218.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 918.12 696.07 538.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 25,822.68 39,134.71 9,331.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3,124.25 -6,700.65 27.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 431.66 524.11 289.65
Depreciation 531.39 417.10 319.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6,009.17 5,447.62 2,148.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,337.96 1,325.29 563.02
Other Income 266.23 222.18 379.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,604.19 1,547.47 942.10
Interest 933.98 915.00 753.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 670.21 632.47 188.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 670.21 632.47 188.57
Tax 231.31 221.74 66.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 438.90 410.73 121.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 438.90 410.73 121.74
Minority Interest 28.64 0.72 17.87
Share Of P/L Of Associates -6.60 58.01 72.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 460.94 469.46 212.41
Equity Share Capital 114.00 114.00 109.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.05 4.18 1.93
Diluted EPS 4.05 4.18 1.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.05 4.18 1.93
Diluted EPS 4.05 4.18 1.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
