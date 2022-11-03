Adani Enterpris Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,175.23 crore, up 188.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38,175.23 crore in September 2022 up 188.81% from Rs. 13,218.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 460.94 crore in September 2022 up 117% from Rs. 212.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,135.58 crore in September 2022 up 69.26% from Rs. 1,261.68 crore in September 2021.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 4.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in September 2021.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 3,580.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.87% returns over the last 6 months and 140.98% over the last 12 months.