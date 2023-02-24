 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Acme Resources Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore, up 50.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 24, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Acme Resources are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore in December 2022 up 50.05% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 up 331.84% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2022 up 7100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Acme Resources
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.47 1.46 2.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.47 1.46 2.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.89 -- 0.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.07 0.07
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.11 -0.06 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.44 1.45 0.01
Other Income -- 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.44 1.46 0.01
Interest 0.02 0.06 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.42 1.40 -0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.42 1.40 -0.06
Tax 0.30 0.58 0.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.12 0.82 -0.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.12 0.82 -0.48
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.12 0.82 -0.48
Equity Share Capital 25.74 25.74 25.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.43 0.32 -0.19
Diluted EPS 0.43 0.32 -0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.43 0.32 -0.19
Diluted EPS 0.43 0.32 -0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited