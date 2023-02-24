Acme Resources Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore, up 50.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore in December 2022 up 50.05% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 up 331.84% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2022 up 7100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.