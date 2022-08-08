 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ABM Inter Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.49 crore, down 50.91% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABM International are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.49 crore in June 2022 down 50.91% from Rs. 45.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022 up 18.08% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022 up 17.56% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2021.

 

ABM International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.49 17.61 45.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.49 17.61 45.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 27.83 17.82 42.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.56 -0.28 3.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.21 0.22 0.20
Depreciation 0.02 -0.02 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.20 0.26 0.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.21 -0.39 -1.46
Other Income 0.11 0.32 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.10 -0.07 -1.35
Interest 0.01 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.12 -0.07 -1.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.12 -0.07 -1.37
Tax -- 0.29 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.12 -0.36 -1.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.12 -0.36 -1.37
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 -0.01 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.12 -0.38 -1.37
Equity Share Capital 9.41 9.41 11.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.19 -0.16 -1.16
Diluted EPS -1.19 -0.16 -1.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.19 -0.16 -1.16
Diluted EPS -1.19 -0.16 -1.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 11:33 am
