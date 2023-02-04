 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Earnings

Aban Offshore Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.68 crore, down 12.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.68 crore in December 2022 down 12.94% from Rs. 20.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.82 crore in December 2022 down 33.5% from Rs. 18.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 down 81.16% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.

Aban Offshore
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.68 22.13 20.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.68 22.13 20.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.66 1.08 0.62
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.30 2.69 2.65
Depreciation 10.02 10.08 10.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.43 28.53 5.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.72 -20.25 1.23
Other Income 2.29 2.77 2.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.43 -17.49 3.71
Interest 16.00 17.32 19.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.43 -34.81 -16.13
Exceptional Items -- 93.31 --
P/L Before Tax -23.43 58.50 -16.13
Tax 1.39 8.48 2.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -24.82 50.02 -18.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -24.82 50.02 -18.59
Equity Share Capital 11.67 11.67 11.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.12 8.57 -5.87
Diluted EPS -9.12 8.57 -5.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.12 8.57 -5.87
Diluted EPS -9.12 8.57 -5.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited