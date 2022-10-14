AB Money Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.20 crore, up 19.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.20 crore in September 2022 up 19.25% from Rs. 57.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.71 crore in September 2022 up 50.99% from Rs. 6.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.96 crore in September 2022 up 57.24% from Rs. 16.51 crore in September 2021.

AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in September 2021.

AB Money shares closed at 64.65 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.44% returns over the last 6 months and -4.79% over the last 12 months.