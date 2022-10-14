 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AB Money Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.20 crore, up 19.25% Y-o-Y

Oct 14, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Money are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.20 crore in September 2022 up 19.25% from Rs. 57.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.71 crore in September 2022 up 50.99% from Rs. 6.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.96 crore in September 2022 up 57.24% from Rs. 16.51 crore in September 2021.

AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in September 2021.

AB Money shares closed at 64.65 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.44% returns over the last 6 months and -4.79% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Birla Money
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 68.20 61.97 57.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 68.20 61.97 57.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.55 17.23 16.30
Depreciation 1.65 1.59 1.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.11 0.06 0.01
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.18 27.73 24.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.72 15.37 14.25
Other Income 2.60 4.96 0.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.31 20.33 14.72
Interest 10.65 9.08 5.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.66 11.24 9.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.66 11.24 9.09
Tax 3.95 3.14 2.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.71 8.10 6.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.71 8.10 6.43
Equity Share Capital 5.64 5.64 5.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 1.44 1.14
Diluted EPS 1.72 1.44 1.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 1.44 1.14
Diluted EPS 1.72 1.44 1.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
