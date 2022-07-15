AB Money Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.97 crore, up 17.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.97 crore in June 2022 up 17.32% from Rs. 52.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.10 crore in June 2022 up 44.16% from Rs. 5.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.92 crore in June 2022 up 45.55% from Rs. 15.06 crore in June 2021.

AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.00 in June 2021.

AB Money shares closed at 56.35 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.57% returns over the last 6 months and -31.53% over the last 12 months.