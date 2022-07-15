 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AB Money Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.97 crore, up 17.32% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 11:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Money are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.97 crore in June 2022 up 17.32% from Rs. 52.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.10 crore in June 2022 up 44.16% from Rs. 5.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.92 crore in June 2022 up 45.55% from Rs. 15.06 crore in June 2021.

AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.00 in June 2021.

AB Money shares closed at 56.35 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.57% returns over the last 6 months and -31.53% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Birla Money
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 61.97 60.37 52.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 61.97 60.37 52.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.23 15.59 15.38
Depreciation 1.59 1.60 1.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.06 0.14 0.06
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.73 26.27 22.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.37 16.76 12.71
Other Income 4.96 1.01 0.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.33 17.77 13.35
Interest 9.08 8.23 5.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.24 9.54 7.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.24 9.54 7.90
Tax 3.14 1.92 2.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.10 7.62 5.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.10 7.62 5.62
Equity Share Capital 5.64 5.64 5.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.44 1.35 1.00
Diluted EPS 1.44 1.35 1.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.44 1.35 1.00
Diluted EPS 1.44 1.35 1.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 15, 2022 11:11 pm
