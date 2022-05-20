 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A2Z Infra Eng Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.43 crore, down 52.1% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A2Z Infra Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.43 crore in March 2022 down 52.1% from Rs. 84.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022 up 95.92% from Rs. 30.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 up 104.93% from Rs. 19.08 crore in March 2021.

A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 12.85 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 144.76% returns over the last 6 months and 188.76% over the last 12 months.

A2Z Infra Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.43 29.83 84.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 40.43 29.83 84.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.30 25.75 76.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.40 0.69 0.76
Depreciation 1.13 0.96 1.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.60 4.27 34.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.00 -1.84 -28.30
Other Income 0.81 2.22 8.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 0.37 -20.14
Interest 2.18 4.87 10.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.37 -4.49 -30.39
Exceptional Items 1.13 -4.32 --
P/L Before Tax -1.24 -8.81 -30.39
Tax -- 0.05 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.24 -8.86 -30.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.24 -8.86 -30.38
Equity Share Capital 176.12 176.12 176.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.50 -1.72
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.50 -1.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.50 -1.72
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.50 -1.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #A2Z Infra Eng #A2Z Infra Engineering #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
first published: May 20, 2022 10:22 am
