A2Z Infra Eng Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.43 crore, down 52.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.43 crore in March 2022 down 52.1% from Rs. 84.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022 up 95.92% from Rs. 30.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 up 104.93% from Rs. 19.08 crore in March 2021.

A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 12.85 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 144.76% returns over the last 6 months and 188.76% over the last 12 months.