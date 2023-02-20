A2Z Infra Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.89 crore, down 50.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A2Z Infra Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.89 crore in December 2022 down 50.08% from Rs. 29.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2022 up 88.85% from Rs. 8.86 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 down 182.71% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.
A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 8.00 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.52% returns over the last 6 months and -19.19% over the last 12 months.
|
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.89
|20.66
|29.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.89
|20.66
|29.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.59
|13.52
|25.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.03
|0.82
|0.69
|Depreciation
|1.21
|1.22
|0.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.53
|10.51
|4.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.48
|-5.40
|-1.84
|Other Income
|0.17
|2.34
|2.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.31
|-3.06
|0.37
|Interest
|1.43
|1.74
|4.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.74
|-4.80
|-4.49
|Exceptional Items
|2.75
|--
|-4.32
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.99
|-4.80
|-8.81
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.99
|-4.80
|-8.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.99
|-4.80
|-8.86
|Equity Share Capital
|176.12
|176.12
|176.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.28
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.28
|-0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.28
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.28
|-0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited