A2Z Infra Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.89 crore, down 50.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A2Z Infra Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.89 crore in December 2022 down 50.08% from Rs. 29.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2022 up 88.85% from Rs. 8.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 down 182.71% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

A2Z Infra Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.89 20.66 29.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.89 20.66 29.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.59 13.52 25.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.03 0.82 0.69
Depreciation 1.21 1.22 0.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.53 10.51 4.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.48 -5.40 -1.84
Other Income 0.17 2.34 2.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.31 -3.06 0.37
Interest 1.43 1.74 4.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.74 -4.80 -4.49
Exceptional Items 2.75 -- -4.32
P/L Before Tax -0.99 -4.80 -8.81
Tax -- -- 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.99 -4.80 -8.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.99 -4.80 -8.86
Equity Share Capital 176.12 176.12 176.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.28 -0.50
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.28 -0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.28 -0.50
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.28 -0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
