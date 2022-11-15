 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A2Z Infra Eng Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.54 crore, down 4.39% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A2Z Infra Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 96.54 crore in September 2022 down 4.39% from Rs. 100.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.42 crore in September 2022 up 96.61% from Rs. 159.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.58 crore in September 2022 down 70.68% from Rs. 12.21 crore in September 2021.

A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 11.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.35% returns over the last 6 months and 73.23% over the last 12 months.

A2Z Infra Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 96.54 78.65 100.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 96.54 78.65 100.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.05 37.42 56.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.31 -0.59 -3.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.12 29.49 28.62
Depreciation 2.28 2.23 2.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.31 32.59 13.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.09 -22.49 3.20
Other Income 1.21 28.24 7.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.30 5.76 10.21
Interest 2.87 4.65 6.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.57 1.11 3.30
Exceptional Items -- -- -156.25
P/L Before Tax -1.57 1.11 -152.95
Tax 1.05 -- 1.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.62 1.11 -154.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.62 1.11 -154.77
Minority Interest -0.15 -0.04 -0.78
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.64 -3.87 -4.13
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.42 -2.79 -159.67
Equity Share Capital 176.12 176.12 176.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.16 -9.07
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.16 -9.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.16 -9.07
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.16 -9.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am