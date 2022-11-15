A2Z Infra Eng Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.54 crore, down 4.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A2Z Infra Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 96.54 crore in September 2022 down 4.39% from Rs. 100.97 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.42 crore in September 2022 up 96.61% from Rs. 159.67 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.58 crore in September 2022 down 70.68% from Rs. 12.21 crore in September 2021.
A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 11.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.35% returns over the last 6 months and 73.23% over the last 12 months.
|
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|96.54
|78.65
|100.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|96.54
|78.65
|100.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.05
|37.42
|56.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.31
|-0.59
|-3.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.12
|29.49
|28.62
|Depreciation
|2.28
|2.23
|2.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.31
|32.59
|13.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|-22.49
|3.20
|Other Income
|1.21
|28.24
|7.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.30
|5.76
|10.21
|Interest
|2.87
|4.65
|6.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.57
|1.11
|3.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-156.25
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.57
|1.11
|-152.95
|Tax
|1.05
|--
|1.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.62
|1.11
|-154.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.62
|1.11
|-154.77
|Minority Interest
|-0.15
|-0.04
|-0.78
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.64
|-3.87
|-4.13
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.42
|-2.79
|-159.67
|Equity Share Capital
|176.12
|176.12
|176.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.16
|-9.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.16
|-9.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.16
|-9.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.16
|-9.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited