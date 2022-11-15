A2Z Infra Eng Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.54 crore, down 4.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.54 crore in September 2022 down 4.39% from Rs. 100.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.42 crore in September 2022 up 96.61% from Rs. 159.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.58 crore in September 2022 down 70.68% from Rs. 12.21 crore in September 2021.

A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 11.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.35% returns over the last 6 months and 73.23% over the last 12 months.