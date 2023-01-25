20 Microns Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.92 crore, down 1.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.92 crore in December 2022 down 1.1% from Rs. 135.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.20 crore in December 2022 down 37.49% from Rs. 9.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.13 crore in December 2022 down 24.24% from Rs. 19.97 crore in December 2021.