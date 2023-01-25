 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
20 Microns Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.92 crore, down 1.1% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 20 Microns are:

Net Sales at Rs 133.92 crore in December 2022 down 1.1% from Rs. 135.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.20 crore in December 2022 down 37.49% from Rs. 9.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.13 crore in December 2022 down 24.24% from Rs. 19.97 crore in December 2021.

20 Microns
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 133.92 159.21 135.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 133.92 159.21 135.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 74.49 81.41 66.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.54 0.24 3.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.91 12.38 9.08
Depreciation 2.91 2.89 2.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.73 46.76 38.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.42 15.54 15.87
Other Income 1.80 1.80 1.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.22 17.33 17.14
Interest 3.47 4.00 3.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.75 13.33 13.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.75 13.33 13.41
Tax 2.55 3.47 3.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.20 9.86 9.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.20 9.86 9.92
Equity Share Capital 17.64 17.64 17.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.76 2.79 2.81
Diluted EPS 1.76 2.79 2.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.76 2.79 2.81
Diluted EPS 1.76 2.79 2.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited