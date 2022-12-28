 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Drone industry thrives in 2022, calls for continued government support in 2023

Aihik Sur
Dec 28, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

The drone industry had reason to rejoice in 2022. From Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launching Drone Shakti, a mission to make India a drone hub by 2030, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasising the technology's use in fields such as agriculture, the nascent industry has received support from the government, industry, and allied sectors.

In a September EY-FICCI report titled "Making India the drone hub of the world," the manufacturing potential of India’s drone industry was pegged at $23 billion approximately by 2030. The report said that with proper manufacturing and investment, India can become the world's drone hub by 2030.

Despite the industry's positive outlook, there are some areas where more government intervention would be beneficial. For example, India does not currently manufacture 100% indigenous drone technology. Recently, a few startups have been called out for rebadging foreign drones and passing them off as made in India.

For 2023, the industry wants government assistance in establishing manufacturing industries for drone components such as batteries, an increase in subsidies and outlay of production-linked incentives, the introduction of a service-linked incentive scheme, and so on.

The year that was

“Since the beginning of this year, the drone sector in India has seen a significant boost because of the issuance of "New Drone Rules 2021" by the government. Several government programmes have been put into place as well, such as the PLI scheme for drones and drone components, the Drone Shakti scheme, the Kisan drones scheme for land mapping, spraying of agricultural fertilisers, remote tracking of crops, etc,” Prateek Srivastava, founder and managing director at DroneAcharaya Aerial Innovations, told Moneycontrol.